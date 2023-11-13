Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home AG Miyares pushes FDA to increase regulation of illegal e-cigarettes, vapes
Health, Police, Virginia

AG Miyares pushes FDA to increase regulation of illegal e-cigarettes, vapes

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo Credit: fotofabrika

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter last week to the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking for increased regulation of illegal Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, or ENDS, like e-cigarettes and vapes.

Miyares noted in the letter that steps have been taken to restrict youth access to ENDS products, but no centralized enforcement mechanism or license is in place to hold shops accountable. Many illegal, knock-off ENDS products are smuggled into the U.S. from China and pose the risk of being laced with fentanyl. The FDA must focus on enforcement and regulation to curb this danger from products designed for youth.

The letter states that “the Associated Press recently advanced the opinion that the influx of illegal disposable ENDS products are due to ‘the Food and Drug Administration’s inability to control the tumultuous vaping market more than three years after declaring a crackdown on kid-friendly flavors.'” The FDA’s ban on the products was not followed with the requisite introduction of a regulatory system that would control the ENDS product marketplace and establish enforcement authority over retailers and distributors. The inevitable result of this regulatory vacuum is that disposable vape device product sales have “more than doubled” since January 2020 because, according to reports, flavored disposable e-cigarettes “took a back seat in federal enforcement actions.”

Miyares suggests that the FDA create a clear and frequently updated list of all the legal, regulated ENDS products on the market, which would allow state legislatures to create their own statewide retail permit, which is similar to how tobacco is handled.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 2025 race begins: Democrat Abigail Spanberger announces candidacy for governor
2 Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?
3 UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry
4 ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State
5 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?

Latest News

wildlife photographer of the year
Arts/Culture, Local

EMU professor named to top 100 wildlife photographers of the year list

Crystal Graham
matw
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling returns to Spotswood High School on Saturday

Chris Graham

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling is returning to Spotswood High School in Rockingham County for a live pro-wrestling card on Saturday night.

homeless soup winter
Economy, Local

WARM to host fundraiser as it prepares to open shelters for unhoused community members

Crystal Graham

As families in the region make plans for Thanksgiving meals, a local organization is hoping that the community will also remember those who are less fortunate.

Campers at fire pit
Local, Police

Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions

Crystal Graham
holiday travel
Arts/Culture, Virginia

Tourism expert: Plan ahead, have patience to make most of the holiday season

Crystal Graham
baseball
Economy, Sports, Virginia

Money well spent: $1M in ARPA funds boosts sports tourism in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Climate, Politics, U.S.

‘Partisan agenda’: Republicans’ funding slashing legislation for environment barely passes House

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy