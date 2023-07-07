Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaew notebook tv numbers the end of elite bcc punk joe starks hobbs
Sports

AEW Notebook: TV numbers, the end of Elite-BCC, Punk-Joe, Starks-Hobbs

Chris Graham
Published date:

TV numbers review: Less leakage this week

aew
Logo: All Elite Wrestling

There was good news in the otherwise tepid TV numbers for the AEW “Dynamite” from Wednesday.

The show averaged a meh 854,000 viewers, according to analysis from Wrestlenomics.

The good news in the numbers: the show started at 906,000 viewers for the 8-8:15 p.m. ET quarter-hour, and didn’t dip below the 804,000 that it got for the final quarter-hour, the Kenny Omega-Wheeler Yuta main event.

Now, yes, that’s a drop of 11.3 percent from beginning to end, but “Dynamite” can tend to lose 25 percent or more from its best-watched quarter-hour by the end.

So, moral victory.

We’re finally getting an end to Elite/BCC

wheeler yuta kenny omega
Photo: AEW

It’s not a good sign that a main event with Kenny Omega, off the hottest match maybe in the company’s four-year history, his IWGP U.S. title loss to Will Ospreay at the “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view two weeks ago, drew the show’s lowest numbers.

That’s likely a continuation of a trend that Tony Khan still has yet to pick up on – that AEW fans have grown tired of the Elite-Blackpool Combat Club feud, if they were ever into it in the first place.

Whether we ever did, and certainly in spite of us not wanting to see any more, we’re getting a final blow-off on the July 19 “Dynamite,” with an unnecessary “Blood & Guts” match.

Khan seems to think that one will pop a rating, and the rumor is that former New Japan star Kota Ibushi will make his AEW debut, which Khan, no doubt, will add to the rating pop that he’s expecting.

I’m personally excited to see Ibushi making his American wrestling debut, but a “Blood & Guts” with The Elite and BCC and Ibushi as the “surprise” that we all know about going in is just more preaching to the choir, or as Jim Cornette likes to say, for the kind of people who like that kind of thing, that’s the kind of thing those people will like.

Basically, expect that show to get somewhere in the range of where “Dynamite” has been falling for the past few months, between 850,000 and 950,000.

‘Collision’ preview

cm punk
Photo: AEW

We get the two semifinal matches in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, and Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – on Saturday’s “Collision” (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

The fun here is that you can see the booking going either way in both matches, and because AEW doesn’t stick 100 percent to the face vs. heel dynamic for its matches, what happens in the first match doesn’t necessarily foretell what will happen in the second.

Thinking through how I expect this to go, it’s hard to imagine Khan not wanting to put Punk over Joe, just so that he can have Punk for the tournament final, though the finish has to be contested in some way to allow for a longer-term program to evolve.

The Starks-Hobbs match has been months in the making. Both have been on the verge of a bigger push.

Me personally, I’d go with Starks here, and then have him upset Punk in the main event, with help from Joe.

I’ll go more into that if we get that far.

Should be a fun show.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin kills LGBTQ+ youth resource webpage: More mean-spirited politics
2 State AGs pushing Biden administration on EPA plan to cut vehicle tailpipe emissions
3 WWE bringing house show to Charlottesville on Sept. 10: The card is just mid
4 Who has the edge going into training camp in the QB1 battle at Virginia?
5 Is football, with what we know about its dangers, about to go the way of boxing?

Latest News

Local

KCMS Junior Beta Club Quiz Bowl team finishes 6th in national competition

Rebecca Barnabi
colin tuft
Sports

UVA Baseball losing outfield contributor Colin Tuft to transfer portal

Chris Graham

UVA baseball outfielder Colin Tuft is transferring to Tulane, according to the D1Baseball.com Transfer Tracker.

police investigation
Virginia

Norfolk Police make arrest in May 11 double shooting at 7-Eleven that killed one

Chris Graham

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a May 11 double shooting at a 7-Eleven store located on West 26th Street that left one man dead and another injured.  

police
Virginia

Fatal Fourth of July holiday crashes claim five lives in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street homicide, seek information on shooting

Chris Graham
prison jail
Virginia

Norfolk man gets seven years in prison for sexually abusing girlfriend’s daughter

Chris Graham
virginia business economy
Business, Local

Show them the money: UVA business school graduates earn the most in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy