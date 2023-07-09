Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaew news and notes cm punk ricky starks to meet in owen hart tourney final
Sports

AEW News and Notes: CM Punk, Ricky Starks to meet in Owen Hart tourney final

Chris Graham
Published date:
cm punk
Photo: AEW

CM Punk defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of Saturday’s AEW “Collision” to set up a match with Ricky Starks in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament next week.

Starks had already defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in the opening match on the “Collision” show, avenging his defeat to Hobbs, his former partner, at the “All Out” pay-per-view last year.

It was odd that the history between Starks and Hobbs didn’t get the pre-match hype that was given to Punk-Joe, who we knew, because we were told, in great detail, hadn’t met one-on-one since way back in 2004 in the early days of Ring of Honor.

The schmozz finish giving Starks the win, involving botched outside interference by Hobbs second, QT Marshall, leading to Hobbs breaking with Marshall’s faction, sets up a number of interesting possibilities going forward.

In the immediate term, it sets Hobbs on the path to being a face, and puts Starks in a possible career-trajectory-altering match with Punk.

The end sequence to Punk-Joe, in which Punk escaped a musclebuster and got the rollup pin, sets up a rematch and possible longer-term program between the two that has been rumored for months.

The post-match saw Joe goad Punk into a handshake, then put Punk in a rear naked choke, with FTR coming out to make the save, as Starks walked out from the back to assess the situation on the entrance ramp.

This could be a tease to a Starks heel turn. One way that could be in the cards would be Joe getting his revenge on Punk by causing Punk to lose the tournament final, with Starks reluctantly accepting the help, reminiscent (and I’m dating myself here in bringing this one up) of when a young babyface Curt Hennig reluctantly took the help offered by heel Larry Zbyszko on his way to beating Nick Bockwinkel for the AWA world title back in the mid-1980s, leading Hennig to eventually turn to the dark side.

We could even see a double-turn, with Hobbs trying to intervene to prevent Joe from helping Starks get the win.

I’m probably overthinking things, but the possibilities are there for things to move forward a few different ways to set the tone for future “Collision” stories and feuds.

Quick hits

  • miro
    Photo: AEW

    More Miro promos, please. Honestly, we don’t even need to see him wrestle. Just 50 seconds or so each week of him renouncing his god and eschewing the pleasures of his double-jointed hot wife are enough.

  • FTR jobbed to Juice Robinson/Jay White to set up a best-of-three-falls rematch on next week’s “Collision.” Again, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler demonstrated here that they get the business better than just about anybody.
  • Julia Hart got a squash win. Her look and ring intro are the best in the AEW women’s division. The in-ring work still needs some work, but she’s coming along.
  • We’re getting set up for a Malaki Black-Andrade These guys put on some classics in NXT. If their AEW series is anything like what we saw there, we’re in for a treat.
  • Scorpio Sky got a quasi-squash win over Action Andretti in Sky’s return after more than a year out of the ring recovering from a leg injury. It’s not good for Andretti that he was introduced as “already in the ring.” He’s gone from getting an upset win over Chris Jericho to being “already in the ring” guy. Yikes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia’s newest beer company’s motto: ‘Communists obviously won’t like our beer’
2 Youngkin kills LGBTQ+ youth resource webpage: More mean-spirited politics
3 State AGs pushing Biden administration on EPA plan to cut vehicle tailpipe emissions
4 WWE bringing house show to Charlottesville on Sept. 10: The card is just mid
5 Is football, with what we know about its dangers, about to go the way of boxing?

Latest News

kyle teel
Sports

MLB Draft Preview: UVA’s Kyle Teel, Jake Gelof expected to go early

Scott Ratcliffe
Humming birds
Columns

Is putting out birdhouses and/or bird feeders good or bad for the local ecosystem?

EarthTalk

While putting up a bird house or bird feeder is a great way to attract birds to your property, the jury is out as to whether such attractions help or harm local biodiversity and overall ecosystem health.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus

Chris Graham

Virginia Democrats want to commit money from the state’s $3.6 billion budget surplus to pay raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and state employees.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of July 10-14

Chris Graham
Oppenheimer
Columns, Politics, U.S. News

‘I feel I have blood on my hands’: J. Robert Oppenheimer’s tragedy, and ours

Lawrence S. Wittner
baseball
Sports

Delmarva touches Jarlin Susana early, coasts to 8-0 win over FredNats

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk slides past Durham, 4-3

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy