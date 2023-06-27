Advocacy center to host virtual bingo game to support children’s needs

On July 21, 2023, Americans will observe National Be Someone Day.

The day is intended to ignite a spirit of generosity and community involvement across the United States.

Project Harmony, a child advocacy center, is introducing an interactive virtual bingo game for individuals to participate and make a difference in the lives of children and families in need.

The game kicks off Monday, July 3, when Project Harmony will begin announcing one item per day via Facebook and Instagram through July 20. Your mission is to collect each item and mark them off on your bingo card. The items total 24 and represent the most needed items from a wish list. The high-priority needs will be highlighted.

The organization founded National Be Someone Day to help end child abuse and bring communities together through education and awareness.

“We believe that giving should be both meaningful and enjoyable,” Angela Roeber, Senior Director of Communications at Project Harmony, said. “By participating in our virtual bingo event on National Be Someone Day, individuals have the opportunity to support our cause while having a great time. Together, we can create a brighter future for children in need.”