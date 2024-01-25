Countries
ACC releases 2024 football schedules: Virginia opens Aug. 31 with Richmond
Football, Sports

ACC releases 2024 football schedules: Virginia opens Aug. 31 with Richmond

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva-football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Good news for Virginia Football fans who want consistency: all of your team’s games on the 2024 regular-season schedule are on Saturdays.

The ‘Hoos only get six home games, which stands out as odd in the release from the ACC on Wednesday.

The 2024 season opens at home with Richmond, from FCS, coming to Charlottesville on Aug. 31.

In addition to the season opener, Virginia will host Maryland (Sept. 24), Boston College (Oct. 5), Louisville (Oct. 12), North Carolina (Oct. 26) and SMU (Nov. 23).

The Cavaliers will play six true road games beginning with ACC opener on Sept. 7 at Wake Forest. UVA will also be on the road to play Coastal Carolina (Sept. 21), Clemson (Oct. 19), Pitt (Nov. 9), Notre Dame (Nov. 16) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 30).

2024 Virginia Football Schedule

Date Opponent 2023 Record
Sat. Aug. 31 RICHMOND (9-4)
Sat. Sept. 7 at Wake Forest* (4-8)
Sat. Sept. 14 MARYLAND (8-5)
Sat. Sept. 21 at Coastal Carolina (8-5)
Sat. Sept. 28 OPEN  
Sat. Oct. 5 BOSTON COLLEGE* (7-6)
Sat. Oct. 12 LOUISVILLE* (10-4)
Sat. Oct. 19 at Clemson* (9-4)
Sat. Oct. 26 NORTH CAROLINA* (8-5)
Sat. Nov. 2 OPEN  
Sat. Nov. 9 at Pitt* (3-9)
Sat. Nov. 16 at Notre Dame (10-3)
Sat. Nov. 23 SMU* (11-3)
Sat. Nov. 30 at Virginia Tech* (7-6)

Home Games in BOLD | *Designates ACC Contest

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

