ACC releases 2024 football schedules: Virginia opens Aug. 31 with Richmond

Good news for Virginia Football fans who want consistency: all of your team’s games on the 2024 regular-season schedule are on Saturdays.

The ‘Hoos only get six home games, which stands out as odd in the release from the ACC on Wednesday.

The 2024 season opens at home with Richmond, from FCS, coming to Charlottesville on Aug. 31.

In addition to the season opener, Virginia will host Maryland (Sept. 24), Boston College (Oct. 5), Louisville (Oct. 12), North Carolina (Oct. 26) and SMU (Nov. 23).

The Cavaliers will play six true road games beginning with ACC opener on Sept. 7 at Wake Forest. UVA will also be on the road to play Coastal Carolina (Sept. 21), Clemson (Oct. 19), Pitt (Nov. 9), Notre Dame (Nov. 16) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 30).

Date Opponent 2023 Record Sat. Aug. 31 RICHMOND (9-4) Sat. Sept. 7 at Wake Forest* (4-8) Sat. Sept. 14 MARYLAND (8-5) Sat. Sept. 21 at Coastal Carolina (8-5) Sat. Sept. 28 OPEN Sat. Oct. 5 BOSTON COLLEGE* (7-6) Sat. Oct. 12 LOUISVILLE* (10-4) Sat. Oct. 19 at Clemson* (9-4) Sat. Oct. 26 NORTH CAROLINA* (8-5) Sat. Nov. 2 OPEN Sat. Nov. 9 at Pitt* (3-9) Sat. Nov. 16 at Notre Dame (10-3) Sat. Nov. 23 SMU* (11-3) Sat. Nov. 30 at Virginia Tech* (7-6)

Home Games in BOLD | *Designates ACC Contest