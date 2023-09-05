ACC Power Rankings: Week 1 results cause early shakeup in the rankings 

Week 1 of ACC football is in the books after Monday night’s upset in Durham, where Duke took advantage of a sloppy Clemson team, winning 28-7.

Florida State dismantled LSU in the marquee matchup of the weekend, and in Charlotte, North Carolina’s defense dominated South Carolina.

And that was just Week 1.

The ACC’s top programs took on teams from the SEC and came away with victories in both contests.

FSU looks like a legitimate CFP team, while the Tar Heels’ defense looked much better from last year, totaling nine sacks against South Carolina.

Things don’t look so good down in Death Valley. Clemson was sloppy from the start against Duke and may have seen their chance for a CFP slot slip away on Labor Day.

Here’s the ACC Week 2 Power Rankings.