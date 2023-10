ACC Football Week 7 Preview: News and notes, schedule, TV, betting lines

It’s a light schedule for Week 7, with just five games, all conference games, with four teams – Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Virginia – in their bye weeks.

The marquee game is the Top 25 matchup between North Carolina and Miami, which would be even more marquee if Mario Cristobal had called a kneeldown play at the end of last week’s game with Georgia Tech.

How Miami is still in the Top 25 after losing to Georgia Tech is anybody’s guess.

The only other game worth watching is NC State-Duke, the prime-time game on ACCN.

Week 7 Schedule

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State

Time/TV: noon, ABC

Series: Florida State leads series, 13-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 38-3 (2022)

ABC: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Line: FSU -17.5

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Virginia Tech leads, 25-13-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 23-16 (2020)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Line: Virginia Tech -1.5

No. 14 Louisville at Pitt

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m., The CW

Series: Pitt leads series, 10-9; Last meeting: Louisville, 24-10 (2022)

The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline)

Line: Louisville -7.5

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Series: North Carolina leads series, 15-11; Last meeting: North Carolina, 27-24 (2022) MadDogSports

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -5.5

NC State at No. 17 Duke

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: Duke leads series, 41-37-5; Last meeting: NC State, 31-20 (2020)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline)

Line: Duke -3.5