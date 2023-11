ACC Football Week 10 Primer: Schedule, TV networks, betting lines for weekend action

What a weird time for a football game – Georgia Tech at Virginia kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s because it’s on The CW, home to “Fboy Island,” which James Bates can’t wait to tell you is in the middle of a hot and heavy Season 3.

Damn shame that I’ll be in the press box, so I’ll miss the live read.

It’s a snoozer of a schedule, with this one and the rest of the weekend slate.

Good news: college hoops tips off in five days.

Week 10 ACC Schedule

Thursday

Wake Forest at Duke

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Series: Duke leads series, 59-41-2; Last meeting: Duke, 34-31 (2022)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Line: Duke -12.5

Friday

Boston College at Syracuse

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Series: Syracuse leads series, 34-22; Last meeting: Syracuse, 32-23 (2022)

ESPN2: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Line: Syracuse -2

Saturday

Campbell at No. 25 North Carolina

Time/TV: Noon, ACCN

Series: First meeting; Last meeting: N/A

ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Parker (sideline)

Line: no line

No. 12 Notre Dame at Clemson

Time/TV: Noon, ABC

Series: Clemson leads series, 4-3; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 35-14 (2022)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Line: Notre Dame -3

Georgia Tech at Virginia

Time/TV: 2 p.m., The CW

Series: Virginia leads series, 22-21-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 16-9 (2021)

The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline)

Line: Virginia -2

No. 4 Florida State at Pitt

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Series: Pitt leads series, 6-4; Last meeting: Pitt, 41-17 (2020)

ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Line: Florida State -21.5

Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 6-2; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 42-35 (2020)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Ashley Stroehlein (sideline)

Line: Louisville -9.5

Miami at NC State

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: Miami leads series, 11-5-1; Last meeting: Miami, 31-30 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline)

Line: Miami -4.5