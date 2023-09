ACC Football Notebook: News and notes, schedule, Vegas betting odds

Four ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll this week, as Duke jumped into the poll at No. 21 with its win over Clemson in the season opener.

Florida State jumped four spots to No. 4 with the blowout win over then-No. 5 LSU, while North Carolina moved up to No. 17.

Despite the loss, the Tigers remained in the top 25 at No. 25. Pitt, Miami, NC State and Louisville also received votes.

No. 5 Florida State leads a group of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll (Sept. 5). The Seminoles are joined by North Carolina at No. 16, Clemson at No. 21, and Duke at No. 24. Pitt, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest and Louisville also received votes.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Murray State at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Louisville leads series, 14-6; Last meeting: Louisville, 55-10 (2017)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Line: n/a

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN

Series: Vanderbilt leads series, 10-7; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 45-25 (2022)

ACCN: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Hutson Mason (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Line: Wake -10

No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State, noon, ABC

Series: NC State leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 35-14 (2017)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Line: Notre Dame -7.5

Purdue at Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN2

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 51-24 (2015)

ESPN2: Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Line: Virginia Tech -3

James Madison at Virginia, noon, ESPNU

Series: Virginia leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 21-14 (1983)

ESPNU: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Line: JMU -6

Holy Cross at Boston College noon, ACCNX

Series: Boston College leads series, 49-31-1; Last meeting: Boston College, 62-14 (2018)

ACCNX: Bill Spaulding (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst)

Line: n/a

South Carolina State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 41-10 (2010)

ACCNX: Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst)

Line: n/a

Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson, 2:15 p.m.

Series: First meeting

ACCN: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), Alex Chappell (sideline)

Line: n/a

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Series: Tied, 2-2; Last meeting: Texas A&M, 17-9 (2022)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Texas A&M -4.5

Western Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACCNX

Series: Syracuse leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Syracuse, 52-33 (2019)

ACCNX: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Byron Chamberlain (analyst)

Line: Syracuse -23.5

Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina, 5:15 p.m., ACCN

Series: North Carolina leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: North Carolina, 63-61 (2022)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -18

Lafayette at No. 21 Duke, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Series: First meeting

ACCNX: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst)

Line: n/a

Cincinnati at Pitt, 6:30 p.m., CW

Series: Pitt leads series, 8-4; Last meeting: Cincinnati, 34-10 (2012)

CW: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales

Line: Pitt -7.5

Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State, 8:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Florida State leads 14-8-1; Last meeting: Florida State, 42-13 (2017)

ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline)

Line: Florida State -31