AAA: Increased risk of impaired driving over Thanksgiving holiday 

The night before Thanksgiving Day has been dubbed “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving” in some circles. This is a very dangerous part of the holiday celebration, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, with a reputation for heavy alcohol consumption and binge drinking.

Unfortunately, that trend isn’t isolated to the evening before the holiday.

Unusually heavy traffic and the effects of holiday revelry and bar crawls are recognized as the biggest culprits behind the increase in drunk driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

In addition to alcohol, the use of cannabis, illegal drugs, prescription medications and over-the-counter medications may impair driving.

Heavy consumption of alcohol and drugs is prevalent throughout the holiday weekend, leading to an increased risk of impaired driving crashes on already-crowded roadways.

“With more than 49 million Americans projected to be on the roadways during the long holiday weekend, those choosing to drive impaired are not only endangering themselves, but millions of others as well,” said Morgan Dean, manager of public and government affairs, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

More than 830 people died nationwide in crashes involving a drunk driver over the Thanksgiving holiday period from 2017 to 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drivers involved in fatal crashes during nighttime hours are four times as likely to be impaired compared to those involved in daytime fatal crashes.

In Virginia, according to DMV, there were 125 alcohol related crashes during the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2022. Seven people were killed, and 77 others were injured.

“It’s never OK to get behind the wheel of a vehicle when you are buzzed, drunk or otherwise impaired,” Dean said. “The risk of injury or death for yourself, passengers and others on the roadway is not worth it, especially when there are options for you to get home safely.”

AAA, and other traffic safety partners, work year-round to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving in an effort to reduce traffic-related crashes and injuries. There are a number of steps motorists and others can take this Thanksgiving holiday to prevent impaired driving from turning the holiday into tragedy.

“With so many options making it easy to avoid driving after drinking, it doesn’t make sense to take that chance,” Dean said. “Choose a designated driver or call a ride-share service and get home safely.”

AAA: Preventing impaired driving