A cat named Mona Lisa gets new lease on life with cancer now in remission

A cat named Mona Lisa is living her best life with adopters Gary and Rebecca Davis with her very own bedroom and all the toys and cat trees a feline could ever desire – and a new lease on life after overcoming cancer.

“She picked me,” said Rebecca Davis who found Mony at Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg in a crate in the waiting area full of adoptable kittens in 2015. “I felt somebody tugging at my coat string, and I said, ‘I’m going to take you home.’

“We got so lucky, it’s like we won the lottery with her.”

However, last year, Mony, the short name for their cat, began to have trouble breathing.

After a referral to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, the Davises got the news that no pet owner wants to hear: Mony was diagnosed with intranasal cancer with an aggressive tumor behind her right eye.

“When they told us, it felt like our whole world just fell apart.”

It was financially difficult, but the Davises were dedicated to pursuing treatment. The Davises took Mony to the Virginia Tech Animal Cancer Care and Research Center, the veterinary college’s clinical and research facility in Roanoke.

Thankfully, Petco Love was there to take care of some of the burden.

Petco Love, formerly known as The Petco Foundation, is dedicated to supporting organizations that fight animal cancer. Partnering with Blue Buffalo, Petco Love grants the ACCRC funds every year to partially or fully cover costs for those who have difficulty affording cancer treatment for their pets.

“We were very thankful for Petco Love. We almost cried. It was so nice. Petco Love is a good organization that helps a lot of animals.” said Rebecca Davis.

At the ACCRC, Mony received treatment from a veterinary radiation oncologist.

“One lady working there sang to her when she came out of anesthesia,” said Rebecca Davis.

The Davises were delighted when Mony’s cancerous tumor began “melting away.”

As of January, Mony is officially in remission.

“We weren’t sure if she was going to be here last Christmas, but now we think we’ll have a lot of Christmases with Mony.”