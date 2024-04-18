Countries
Home #9 Virginia gets back on track, notches mid-week win over George Mason, 11-5
#9 Virginia gets back on track, notches mid-week win over George Mason, 11-5

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue Ninth-ranked Virginia got a three-hit game from Casey Saucke, and homers from Jacob Ference and Eric Becker, in an 11-5 win over George Mason on Wednesday.

I hate mid-week games, if you couldn’t already tell.

I broadcast them for ESPN+ for eight years down at VMI.

They play like spring-training games, with the pitchers for both sides going an inning or two.

At least the VMI games that I did, they ran commercials on the Plus.

I have no idea why ACCN/X isn’t running commercials on the mid-week games emanating out of Charlottesville these days.

It doesn’t seem to make sense money-wise to pay people to talk and run the cameras, and not run the commercials.

I digress.

Virginia (29-9) and Mason (16-18) used a total of 13 pitchers in this one.

They count these games in the standings?

That’s me, digressing again.

This one was 4-4 into the bottom of the sixth, when UVA took control with back-to-back triples Luke Hanson and Becker, and a follow-up RBI double from Griff O’Ferrall.

A two-out error opened the door for a three-run homer from Becker in the seventh that broke things open.

The Ference solo shot in the eighth closed out the scoring.

Virginia hosts Georgia Tech for three at The Dish beginning Friday night.

