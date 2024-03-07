Countries
Home #8 Virginia goes deep eight times, blasts George Washington, 26-12
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia goes deep eight times, blasts George Washington, 26-12

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Neuroshock – stock.adobe.com)

Eighth-ranked Virginia led 14-2 after two and a half innings at George Washington on Wednesday. The rest of the game was typical mid-week staff-day sloppy, with the ‘Hoos winning, 26-12.

Seven different UVA hitters hit homers, so, there was that.

Freshman Henry Ford had two of the eight Cavalier homers, on a 4-of-6 day at the plate.

Henry Godbout highlighted an eight-run second with a grand slam. Ford’s shots came in the second and third.

Righthander Ryan Osinski, an Alexandria native, was credited with the win and was one of seven UVA pitchers to see action. Osinski allowed one run in two and a third innings of relief work and struck out one batter.

Virginia (12-1) will continue its four-game road stint this weekend when it opens up its ACC schedule in Miami.

The series opener against the Hurricanes is set for Friday at 7 p.m. The middle game slated for a 6 p.m. start on Saturday followed by the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

All three games will be broadcast on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM/WINA.com).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

