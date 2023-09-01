Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
75-year-old man reported missing in Shenandoah National Park
Police, Virginia

75-year-old man reported missing in Shenandoah National Park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Missing Jerry Bailey
Jerry Bailey

A search is underway in Shenandoah National Park for a man reported missing to park rangers today.

Jerry Bailey, 75, was last seen Thursday. A backpack belonging to Bailey was found in the Pinefield Hut off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2.

Bailey is 5’11”, 180 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Shenandoah National Park activated a full-scale search operation early today.

The search is led by Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Additional resources have been requested.

Anyone who may have seen Bailey is asked to call (540) 999-3422.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

Police, Virginia

Goodbye summer season, but safe & sober driving is year round

Rebecca Barnabi
tony muskett
Sports

Tony Elliott’s message to QB Tony Muskett: You don’t need to be Superman

Chris Graham

Tony Elliott has an idea for how the Tennessee D will approach his UVA offense on Saturday.

acc
Sports

The expansion vote tells us one important thing: The ACC is here to stay

Chris Graham

It’s official. NC State flipped, giving the ACC Board of Directors the necessary 12th vote to approve Stanford, Cal and SMU for membership on Friday.

acc football
Sports

Go west, young man: ACC, finally, approves additions of Stanford, Cal, SMU

Scott German
des kitchings
Sports

Des Kitchings’ UVA offense faces tall task in opener against #12 Tennessee

Scott Ratcliffe
Local, Politics

Progressive voice: Randall Wolf runs for House seat with Planned Parenthood endorsement

Rebecca Barnabi
john rudzinski
Sports

John Rudzinski has high expectations for the Virginia D heading into Year 2

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy