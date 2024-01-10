Countries
57-year-old man dead following stabbing on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A man is dead after a stabbing that occurred in Norfolk on Monday night.

Clarence E. Jefferson, 57, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Norfolk Police officers report they were called to 871 N. Military Highway at 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 8 to assist EMS who were on scene for the report of an injured person.

When police detectives arrived, they learned Jefferson was suffering from a stab wound.

The homicide is being investigated by the Norfolk Police Department.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.

