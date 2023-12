A 52-year-old man was found dead inside a residence in Albemarle County late Thursday.

Phaedrus Acgtblu’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and fire and rescue were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Stony Point Road for a medical emergency.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807.