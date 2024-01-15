Authorities: 38-year-old woman dies following a 100-foot fall in Virginia cave

A Virginia woman died after falling approximately 100 feet in a cave in Giles County near the Virginia/West Virginia state line in Pearisburg.

According to Giles County Emergency Services, the deceased woman was found Friday after rescue personnel made entry into the cave. The woman’s body was extricated from the cave by rescue personnel working the incident.

CNN identified the deceased woman as Autumn Nicole Draper, 38, of Fairlawn.

The call for help came on Friday at 4:13 p.m. Giles County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Pearisburg Fire Department and Giles Rescue Squad were dispatched, responded and quickly identified the need for additional specialized resources.

The Celco emergency response team along with Blacksburg Rescue Squad’s technical rescue cave team both responded and assisted with the rescue efforts.

Rescue personnel cleared the scene just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Giles County Sheriff’s office.