$2.3 million in grants awarded to remove barriers to meaningful employment for youth

Nearly $2.3 million in workforce development opportunity grants were awarded for 22 projects throughout Virginia.

Grant recipients will focus program efforts on boosting outreach and education for youth, providing technical and soft skill training, and increasing work-based learning opportunities, such as internships and apprenticeships.

The programs are designed to help disadvantaged youth and help remove barriers of entry for individuals seeking meaningful employment.

“While Virginia’s labor force participation has hit historic levels, we need to keep our foot on the accelerator,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In order to keep Virginia competitive for future economic growth, we must continue to invest in results-oriented programs that boost our workforce readiness.”

Grants like these provide resources to programs that help Virginians, said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.

“Whether it is exploring career opportunities with high school students or providing technical training to adults, these programs will help create pathways to successful careers for hard-working Virginians,” said Slater.

Youth outreach and marketing grant

The intent of this project is to develop and implement outreach programs that engage and inspire high school students to pursue education, training, and careers in the skilled trades. Outreach strategies must educate parents, students and guidance counselors on the benefits of skilled trades.

Bay Consortium Local Workforce Development Area, Richmond County

Central Virginia Local Workforce Development Area

Greater Roanoke Local Workforce Development Area, Roanoke

Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Area, Virginia Beach

Northern Virginia Community College

Transportation to learn grant

The intent of this project is to increase youth exposure to the benefits and opportunities of workforce development programs, such as registered apprenticeships and in- demand occupations. Projects should enable youth (in-school and/or out-of-school youth, 14 to 24 years of age) with barriers to employment to visit in-demand trades employment opportunities that are available in their local communities.

Bay Consortium Local Workforce Development Area, Richmond County

Greater Roanoke Local Workforce Development Area, Roanoke

Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Area, Virginia Beach

Northern Virginia Community College

Technical skills training grant

The intent of these funds is to increase the number of technical training offerings in information technology and healthcare fields statewide to meet the growing needs of Virginia businesses.

Community College Workforce Alliance/Reynolds Community College

Greater Roanoke Local Workforce Development Area, Roanoke

Pulaski County, New River Mount Rogers Local Workforce Development Area

Soft skills training grant

The intent of this project is to provide opportunities for innovative soft skills training to individuals in low income and disadvantaged, rural communities.

New River Mount Rogers Local Workforce Development Area, Pulaski County

West Piedmont Local Workforce Development Area, Pittsylvania County

Supplemental workforce development training opportunity grant

The intent of these funds is to increase the number of participants in workforce development training activities statewide, with a specific focus in work-based learning activities including, but not limited to, on-the-job training, registered apprenticeships, internships, and customized training. The training activities must lead to job placement in in-demand occupations.

Arlington County Economic Development, Arlington

Capital Region Local Workforce Development Area, Henrico County

Central Virginia Local Workforce Development Area, Lynchburg

Greater Roanoke Local Workforce Development Area, Roanoke

Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Area, Virginia Beach

New River Mount Rogers Local Workforce Development Area, Pulaski County

Northern Virginia Community College

Northern Virginia Local Workforce Development Area, Fairfax County

The grants were awarded through an open bid process using funds from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title 1 funds. Under the ACT, Title I funds are available to states for the development and support of programs that provide job search, education and training activities for adult, youth and dislocated workers seeking to gain or improve their employment prospects.

Each year, the governor has discretion over a portion of the funds that may be distributed to projects based on a competitive grant process.

More information can be found on the Virginia Career Works website.