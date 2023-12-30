$18M in grants awarded to 16 projects to benefit low- and moderate-income Virginians

More than $18 million was awarded to 16 projects in Virginia in the form of Community Development Block Grants to support housing rehabilitation, water and sewer improvements and community service facility enhancements.
In Albemarle County, the Southwood Redevelopment Phase 2 project received a $1,075,000 award. The grants are designed to benefit more than 2,800 low- and moderate-income Virginians.
“These initiatives aim to forge affordable housing and essential infrastructure, improving the well-being of our communities in need,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Our goal is to elevate the quality of life, maintaining Virginia as the premier state to live, work and raise a family.”
The federally funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development since 1982 and annually receives approximately $19 million to distribute to small cities, counties and towns.
“The foundation of every community includes homes and a robust infrastructure that works for everyone,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The importance of the CDBG program cannot be overstated in meeting the most pressing needs of communities, enhancing the well-being of Virginians and fostering positive transformations in economic landscapes.”
Funded projects (Sorted largest award to smallest)
- Wise County: Pound Water System Phase 1, $3,000,000
- Chase City: B Street Community Project Phase 2, $1,600,000
- Richmond County: Scott Town Road Housing Rehabilitation, $1,350,000
- Big Stone Gap: East Stone Comprehensive Utility System Improvements, $1,291,524
- Bland County: Bland County Ministry Dental Clinic, $1,250,000
- South Boston: Westside Mobile Home Park Redevelopment Project. $1,250,000
- Albemarle County: Southwood Redevelopment Phase 2, $1,075,000
- Bedford: Hilltop Community Revitalization Project Phase 2, $1,071,644
- Stuart: Stuart Downtown Revitalization Project, $990,272
- Lee County: St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project, $983,991
- Abingdon: Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, $945,259
- South Hill: Nicks Lane Area Housing Rehabilitation Project, $919,050
- Glade Spring: Glade Spring Housing Rehab Phase 2, $702,584
- Warsaw: Town of Warsaw Housing Rehabilitation Scattered Site, $632,534
- Russell County: Tiller Trailer Park Waterline Extension, $514,500
- King William County: King William Place, $53,228
The funded projects will leverage more than $7 million in additional federal, state, local and private funding resources.