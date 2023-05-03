Countries
news14 virginia rallies big defeats vcu 11 6
Sports

#14 Virginia rallies big, defeats VCU, 11-6

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue#14 Virginia nine of the final 10 runs of the game in a 11-6 win over VCU on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

With the victory, the Cavaliers (36-11) claim both games of a home-and-home series with the Rams (22-23), after a 19-6 win in Richmond back on April 18.

Virginia trailed by three going into the bottom of the fifth, but rattled off seven unanswered runs between the fifth and seventh innings to complete the first series sweep of VCU since 2019.

Griff O’Ferrall led the way for the Cavaliers with a 3-for-4, three-run, two RBI effort at the plate. All three of his hits went for extra bases (two doubles and a triple).

Kyle Teel and Ethan O’Donnell each added home runs in the come-from-behind win.

Bradley Hodges was credited with his second win of the season after he pitched 1.1 innings of relief. He was not charged with an earned run and struck out a batter in his 15th appearance of the year.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

