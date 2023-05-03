14 Virginia rallies big, defeats VCU, 11-6

#14 Virginia nine of the final 10 runs of the game in a 11-6 win over VCU on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

With the victory, the Cavaliers (36-11) claim both games of a home-and-home series with the Rams (22-23), after a 19-6 win in Richmond back on April 18.

Virginia trailed by three going into the bottom of the fifth, but rattled off seven unanswered runs between the fifth and seventh innings to complete the first series sweep of VCU since 2019.

Griff O’Ferrall led the way for the Cavaliers with a 3-for-4, three-run, two RBI effort at the plate. All three of his hits went for extra bases (two doubles and a triple).

Kyle Teel and Ethan O’Donnell each added home runs in the come-from-behind win.

Bradley Hodges was credited with his second win of the season after he pitched 1.1 innings of relief. He was not charged with an earned run and struck out a batter in his 15th appearance of the year.