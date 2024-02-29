13 Virginia gets big games from Jacob Ference, Cullen McKay in 16-4 win over VMI

Grad transfer Jacob Ference had five hits and starting pitcher Cullen McKay put in six innings of three-hit ball in #13 Virginia’s 16-4 win over VMI on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

Ference, who hit .364/.460/.773 with 14 homers at D3 Salisbury in 2023, was 5-for-6 with three doubles and five RBIs on Wednesday.

Sophomore outfielder Harrison Didawick had a career-high four hits and four RBI for Virginia (8-0).

McKay’s six-inning stint was the longest outing by a UVA starting pitcher this season.

McKay (1-0, 0.79 ERA) struck out six and walked one on the day.

Sophomore Aidan Teel, who has three saves and a win out of the bullpen, hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the eighth.

VMI redshirt senior Justin Starke was 2-for-4 with a homer for the Keydets (3-6).