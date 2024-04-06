11 Virginia makes it two straight over #7 North Carolina with 7-2 win

Evan Blanco, a night after #11 Virginia gave up 11 runs in the first three innings, held #7 North Carolina to two runs in six and a third, and Ethan Anderson went deep twice, as the ‘Hoos defeated the Heels, 7-2, on Friday night at the chilly Dish.

The win for Virginia (25-6, 9-5 ACC) clinches the weekend series with UNC (25-6, 10-4 ACC).

Blanco had his fastball-changeup combo working well, striking out seven, walking one, and allowing six hits, two of them solo homers to UNC leadoff man Vance Honeycutt, the second of which made it a 3-2 game in the sixth.

UVA had gotten on the board first, in the first, with a two-out, three-run homer off the bat of Harrison Didawick (.322, 13 HR, 46 RBIs).

Anderson (.299, 4 HR, 17 RBIs) hit the first of his two solo homers in the bottom of the seventh to extend Virginia’s lead to 4-2.

A two-run double from Casey Saucke (.376, 7 HR, 34 RBI) extended the lead to 6-2.

Anderson then added the slam-proof insurance in the bottom of the eighth.

Owen Coady (1-0, 1 save, 2.65 ERA) got the save with two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.