Home $10K reward offered for information on 2021 Richmond homicide
Cops & Courts, Virginia

$10K reward offered for information on 2021 Richmond homicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond SUV suspect vehicle
Image courtesy Richmond Police Department

An unsolved murder in Richmond dating back to 2021 is getting attention again because the cold case now has a $10,000 reward for information.

The reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide of Naquan Fuller in December 2021.

According to Richmond Police, on Dec. 2, 2021, at 11:03 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Willow Street for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found Fuller, 31, of Richmond, on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating this incident have determined Fuller was shot by individuals in a dark-colored Lexus SUV. The passenger then got out of the vehicle and shot Fuller again before leaving the area in the SUV.

Friends of Fuller have offered this reward in hopes it will prompt those with knowledge of his homicide to come forward and provide detectives with information two years after the shooting.

“Along with the Crime Stoppers funds, this reward, which totals $10,000, will hopefully encourage someone to come forward with information that can assist detectives,” said Major Crimes Captain Jason Hudson. “This time of year might also prompt cooperation – as the spirit of the holiday encourages others to assist and ease the pain of the friends and family of Fuller who endure another holiday season without him.”

Anyone with information about this homicide or anyone with information on the SUV is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

