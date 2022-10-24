new voter registration system expected to go live in virginia in february 2025

The Virginia Department of Elections has awarded a contract to The Canton Group to build and implement the Commonwealth’s new statewide voter registration system.

Implementation of the new system is expected to take 24 months after completion of a planning period. The go-live date for the new system is February 2025.

“As election technology and security requirements have increased, the need to replace our current voter registration system has become imperative,” Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said in a press release Monday. “Due to the critical importance of this project, this procurement was subject to the state’s high-risk requirements, including review by the Virginia Information Technology Agency and the Office of the Attorney General. There is broad support for replacing VERIS, and we were determined to obtain the best solution capable of serving the Commonwealth for years to come.”

Since 2007, Virginia has used the Virginia Election and Registration Information System (VERIS). The new system will streamline workflows and processes for voters, election officials and department staff within an integrated system with improved technology and security.

The new system features expanded candidate management tools, enhanced features for absentee voting, streamlined voter registration workflows (including Pre-Registration of 16-year-old voters and Same Day Registration enhancements), improved functionality for election night reporting (including reporting by precinct), ballot proofing and ranked choice voting. The new system also increases election security, according to the press release.

The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) will partner with local general registrars to evaluate and review new functionality as the new system is developed and implemented across the Commonwealth. Funding for the new system is provided by the General Assembly, which received three proposals. The initial multi-year project implementation is expected to cost $13.5 million dollars. At ELECT’s option, annual hosting, maintenance and support services are priced at $2.9 million per year for up to 10 years.