New staff onboard at Augusta County Court Clerk’s Office

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced this week that two new staff members joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in January.

Hunter Hopkins of Staunton will serve as deputy clerk – probate assistant, and Pamela T. Heinrich will serve as records assistant.

Hopkins most recently served as lead customer service representative for Genworth Financial in Lynchburg. Heinrich retired as an Augusta County Public School librarian.

“We are so pleased to have Hunter Hopkins and Pamela Heinrich join the hardworking staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office,” Landes said. “Both Hunter and Pamela bring extensive experience in serving the public, and I know that they will provide great service to the Citizens of Augusta County.”

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

