New non-GamStop casinos: What’s there to know?

When you have been playing casino games online for a while, it can be nice to try something new every now and again. While a certain platform might have been your go to option for a number of years, it might have become a bit stale.

With the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) also implementing a raft of new restrictions on operators in recent times, people may also no longer be getting the same level of enjoyment out of their gameplay experience.

This is one of the big reasons why a lot of people in the UK are now looking at alternatives and considering new non-GamStop casinos. This article will explore this topic in further detail.

How do UKGC and GamStop work?

Responsible gambling is an issue that is talked about more and more. With so many different gambling options available to people these days, it can also be difficult for certain people to stay in control of their gambling.

This is why the UKGC has been putting in place measures that will help to limit problem gambling as much as possible. Some of the measures include a ban on credit card use for gambling purposes, strict betting limits, and curtailment of certain game features.

To help with this goal, the UKGC enlists the help of GamStop. This is a not-for-profit group which offers a totally free self-exclusion service to people. This means that a problem gambler can completely block themselves from all UKGC-licensed gambling sites with a coupe of clicks. The period of self-exclusion range from six months to a year and five years.

How sites not on GamStop are regulated

Just because a non-GamStop casino is not going to have a license from the UKGC doesn’t mean that it will not be regulated by another body. Very often, a site will have a license with a regulator such as the Malta Gaming Authority. This gives you an extra level of trust, with those sites that don’t have any license at all to be avoided.

These platforms also enact different types of security measures in an attempt to further protect players. These range from responsible gambling tools to encryption technology, and independent testing for games.

Are casinos not on GamStop legal to play at?

Some people might be wondering if non-GamStop casinos are going to be legal to play. The answer is yes! You will be able to use these platforms without running into any legal issues. If there is any issue that arises regarding the legality of a platform, then this will be the responsibility of the operator and not the players.

What you should expect at non-UK casinos

If you have never used a non-UK casino, then you might not be too sure what exactly is going to be on offer with these platforms. You will quickly see that there is an all-round greater sense of freedom.

You will not be held back for playing certain types of games and having to significantly limit you bets. There are tons of innovative games on offer from many developers that you might not have hear of before, as well as still having titles from many of the big name studios.

There is not going to be as many curtailments on different game features. Bonus packages often tend to be bigger at non-GamStop casinos, with terms and conditions that are not as restrictive. Another highlight of these types of platforms is that you will have a huge selection of payment options to use.

You won’t find any ban on credit cards on these platforms, with the list of cryptocurrencies also often being embraced. Overall, non-UK casinos can unlock plenty of excitement for you as you look for a new experience that is fresh and exciting.

Video slots at non-GamStop sites

If you mostly like playing slots games, then there are some perks of non-UK casinos that particularly ring true for slots players. The number of slots on offer will often be in the many thousands, meaning that you no longer have to play the same old games all of the time.

There is going to be an ideal mix of up and coming game studios that are constantly innovating and trying to bring something new to the table. Don’t worry, you will still have plenty of the biggest game developers in the space also providing titles to these sites. You also don’t have to deal with the likes of slower spin speeds, lack of autoplay features, and strict limits on bets per spin.

GamStop sites vs casinos not on GamStop

To get a good overview of the two different categories of online casinos for UK players, we have created a useful comparison of the strengths and weaknesses of both options. This can allow you to quickly decide which is going to be the optimal fit for your situation.

UKGC casinos

Pros

Tried and tested gambling regulator

Plenty of protection for players

GBP always going to be on offer

Plenty of support for problem gamblers

Cons

Bans on certain game features

No credit card transactions

Non-UKGC casinos

Pros

Massive game collections

No strict betting limits

Wide range of payment options

Fewer curtailments on game features

Often bigger and better bonuses

Cons

Not as much consumer protection

Allows people to avoid GamStop self-exclusion

Explore your options

New casino sites are constantly hitting the scene, although not all of them benefit from the project offered by the UKGC. Non-GamStop casinos can be an interesting alternative for individuals looking to enjoy more freedom from an online gambling site. The important thing to remember is that gambling should always be played as entertainment, and regardless of what type of casino you visit to play responsibly.

Story by James Young

