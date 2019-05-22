New Jersey man arrested in Augusta County on cigarette smuggling charges

You may not have known that cigarette smuggling is even a thing. Well, it is, and a New Jersey man is in custody after being arrested on Interstate 81 in Augusta County with a lot of smokes in his rental car.

Kahtan Seidi, 28, of Clifton, N.J., was detained after a traffic stop on I-81 near mile marker 225 just before midnight on Tuesday.

During the stop, an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy observed a large amount of cigarettes in the 2019 Ford Expedition that Seidi was driving.

Large amount, as in, 1,555 cartons of cigarettes, described in a press release as “contraband cigarettes,” with a street value estimated at $202,150.

Seidi has been charged with a single felony count of possession with intent to distribute tax-paid contraband cigarettes.

And you learned something new today.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google