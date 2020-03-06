New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with UVA alumni Steve Bellin-Oka, Thomas Pierce

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading with UVA MFA alumni Steve Bellin-Oka and Thomas Pierce on Saturday, April 4, from 7-8 p.m.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Bellin-Oka earned his MFA from the University of Virginia and his PhD from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Writers. He is the author of Instructions for Seeing a Ghost (University of North Texas Press, 2020), which won the 2019 Vassar Miller Prize in Poetry, as well as three chapbooks of poems.

A 2019–20 Tulsa Artist Fellow, his other honors include fellowships from Yaddo, the Vermont Studio Center, the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, and Crosstown Arts. He was awarded the 2019 Poets-in-the-Parks Fellowship from the National Parks Arts Foundation. A native of Baltimore, he currently lives in Tulsa.

Pierce is the author of a novel, The Afterlives, and a short story collection, Hall of Small Mammals, for which he was honored with the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award. He holds an MFA from the University of Virginia, where he was a Poe/Faulkner Fellow.

His stories have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Zoetrope, The Oxford American, and VQR and been anthologized in The Best American Non-Required Reading and O. Henry Prize Stories. He lives outside Charlottesville, VA.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

