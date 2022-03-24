New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with poets Lisa Dordal, Debra Nystrom

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host an in-person reading with poets Lisa Dordal and Debra Nystrom on Friday, April 22, from 7-8 p.m.

Dordal will be reading from her latest poetry collection, Water Lessons, and Nystrom will be reading a selection of poetry and prose. Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Please note that this event will be held outside in our Rose Garden behind the shop, so long as the weather is nice. The shop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Dordal is the author of Mosaic of the Dark, which was a finalist for the 2019 Audre Lorde Award for Lesbian Poetry; Water Lessons (April 2022); and Next Time You Come Home (September 2023). She is a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net nominee and the recipient of an Academy of American Poets Prize, the Robert Watson Poetry Prize, and the Betty Gabehart Poetry Prize.

Her poetry has appeared in Narrative, RHINO, The Sun, The New Ohio Review, Best New Poets, Greensboro Review, Ninth Letter, and CALYX. Her website is lisadordal.com.

Nystrom is the author of four poetry collections: A Quarter Turn, Torn Sky, Bad River Road, and Night Sky Frequencies: New and Selected Poems. Her poetry, fiction, and nonfiction have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including Best American Poetry, The New Yorker, Ploughshares, Slate, The Kenyon Review, Narrative, The Georgia Review, and The Yale Review. Nystrom is the recipient of the James Dickey Award from Five Points, VQR’s Balch Award, Shenandoah’s Boatwright Prize, and the Virginia Prize for Poetry, and she’s been awarded fellowships from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

She teaches in the MFA Program at the University of Virginia. She is currently at work on a memoir.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

