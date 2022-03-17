New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with children’s author Stacy Hackney

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with children’s author and UVA Law alum Stacy Hackney on Saturday, April 16, from 2-3 p.m.

Hackney will be reading from her new middle grade novel, The Sisters of Luna Island, which will be released from Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers this spring.

This event will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

In The Sisters of Luna Island, Little Women gets a Nevermoor twist in this bewitching middle grade novel about a young girl tasked to break a centuries-old curse or risk losing her beloved sisters.

Twelve-year-old Marigold Lafleur is the last of a long line of aromages, witches who blend scents into practical charms using aromagic. But ever since a terrible accident injured her father and damaged Luna Island, Marigold and her sisters, Birdie and Lou, have vowed to abandon their family legacy. Shunned by their neighbors and overlooked by their parents, Marigold relies on her big sisters above all else.

But when Marigold discovers a secret curse that threatens her family, her sisters can’t stop the impending danger. It’s up to Marigold and her best friend, Sam, to uncover the origins of the curse and break the spell. To do so, she must learn to trust her instincts and believe in her own unique magic or risk losing her beloved sisters forever.

Hackney grew up in Virginia, where she spent her early years reading everything she could get her hands on and singing in the school choir. She graduated from Wake Forest with a BA in English and received a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law.

She currently lives in Richmond, with her husband, four sons, and their rescue dog named Albert. She is the author of Forever Glimmer Creek and The Sisters of Luna Island.

Learn more at stacyhackney.com.