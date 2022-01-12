New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Chet’la Sebree, Kiki Petrosino

Published Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, 1:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading with poets Chet’la Sebree and Kiki Petrosino on Friday, Feb. 25, from 7-8 p.m.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

The event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse. The shop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Sebree is the author of Field Study, winner of the 2020 James Laughlin Award, and Mistress, winner of the 2018 New Issues Poetry Prize and nominated for an NAACP Image Award. For her work, she has received fellowships and awards from the Academy of American Poets, Hedgebrook, MacDowell, and Yaddo.

Currently, she serves as the director of the Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts and is an assistant professor at Bucknell University.

For more information, visit chetlasebree.com.

Petrosino is the author of White Blood: a Lyric of Virginia (2020) and three other poetry books. She holds graduate degrees from the University of Chicago and the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop. Her poems and essays have appeared in Prairie Schooner, Best American Poetry, The Nation, The New York Times, FENCE, Gulf Coast, jubilat, Tin House, and Ploughshares online.

She teaches at the University of Virginia as a professor of poetry. Petrosino is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, a Fellowship in Creative Writing from the National Endowment for the Arts, an Al Smith Fellowship Award from the Kentucky Arts Council, and the UNT Rilke Prize.

For more information, visit kikipetrosino.com.

Related



