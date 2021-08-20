New Dominion Bookshop to host launch for Stephen Cushman’s The Generals’ Civil War

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person book talk and reading with author and UVA professor Stephen Cushman on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4-5 p.m.

Cushman’s new book, The Generals’ Civil War: What Their Memoirs Can Teach Us Today, will be released from UNC Press in late September. This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

In this insightful book, Cushman considers Civil War generals’ memoirs as both historical and literary works, revealing how they remain vital to understanding the interaction of memory, imagination, and the writing of American history.

Cushman shows how market forces shaped the production of the memoirs and, therefore, memories of the war itself; how audiences have engaged with the works to create ideas of history that fit with time and circumstance; and what these texts tell us about current conflicts over the history and meanings of the Civil War.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.