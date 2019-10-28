New Dominion Bookshop to host children’s storytime with author Stephanie Taylor

New Dominion Bookshop will host a special children’s storytime with author and Charlottesville native Stephanie Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Taylor will be reading from her children’s picture book, I Can Change Everything. This event is free to attend. All ages are welcome.

Taylor’s first picture book, I Can Change Everything, empowers young children to use imagination to change their circumstances⁠—both the fun parts of life, like playing dress-up or observing nature, and the not-so-fun parts of life, like saying goodbye to a close friend. Hopeful and inspiring, I Can Change Everything reassures children that the world can be made into a better place⁠—exactly how they want it to be.

Taylor is an activist and writer. She once worked as a union organizer in Appalachia. Now she’s the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC), a million-member grassroots advocacy organization, where she leads a team that has supported over a thousand candidates running for public office. She’s the mother of three girls, all under the age of three.

For more information, visit her website at stephanietaylor.me.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

