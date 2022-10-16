New Dominion Bookshop to host author Emily Ogden on Oct. 28

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Emily Ogden on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

Ogden will be reading from her recent book of essays, On Not Knowing: How to Love and Other Essays, which was released from the University of Chicago Press this past spring.

A conversation with poet and UVA professor Brian Teare will follow.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Moments of clarity are rare and fleeting; how can we become comfortable outside of them, in the more general condition of uncertainty within which we make our lives? Written Ogden while her children were small, On Not Knowing forays into this rich, ambivalent space. Each of her sharply observed essays invites the reader to think with her about questions she can’t set aside: not knowing how to give birth, to listen, to hold it together, to love.

Unapologetically capacious in her range of reference and idiosyncratic in the canon she draws on, Ogden moves nimbly among the registers of experience, from the operation of a breast pump to the art of herding cattle; from one-night stands to the stories of Edgar Allan Poe; from kayaking near a whale to a psychoanalytic meditation on drowning.

Committed to the accumulation of knowledge, Ogden nonetheless finds that knowingness for her can be a way of getting stuck, a way of not really living. Rather than the defensiveness of willful ignorance, On Not Knowing celebrates the defenselessness of not knowing yet – possibly of not knowing ever. Ultimately, this book shows how resisting the temptation of knowingness and embracing the position of not knowing becomes a form of love.

Ogden is associate professor of English at the University of Virginia and the author of On Not Knowing: How to Love and Other Essays and Credulity: A Cultural History of US Mesmerism.

Teare is the author of six critically acclaimed books, most recently Companion Grasses, The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven, and Doomstead Days, winner of the Four Quartets Prize.

His honors include the Brittingham Prize and Lambda Literary and Publishing Triangle Awards, as well as Guggenheim, NEA, Pew Foundation, and MacDowell Colony fellowships.

After more than a decade of teaching and writing in the San Francisco Bay Area, and eight years in Philadelphia, he’s now an associate professor at the University of Virginia and lives in Charlottesville, where he makes books by hand for his micropress, Albion Books.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.