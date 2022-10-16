Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
new dominion bookshop to host author emily ogden on oct 28
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host author Emily Ogden on Oct. 28

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Emily Ogden
Submitted photo

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Emily Ogden on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

Ogden will be reading from her recent book of essays, On Not Knowing: How to Love and Other Essays, which was released from the University of Chicago Press this past spring.

A conversation with poet and UVA professor Brian Teare will follow.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Moments of clarity are rare and fleeting; how can we become comfortable outside of them, in the more general condition of uncertainty within which we make our lives? Written Ogden while her children were small, On Not Knowing forays into this rich, ambivalent space. Each of her sharply observed essays invites the reader to think with her about questions she can’t set aside: not knowing how to give birth, to listen, to hold it together, to love.

Unapologetically capacious in her range of reference and idiosyncratic in the canon she draws on, Ogden moves nimbly among the registers of experience, from the operation of a breast pump to the art of herding cattle; from one-night stands to the stories of Edgar Allan Poe; from kayaking near a whale to a psychoanalytic meditation on drowning.

Committed to the accumulation of knowledge, Ogden nonetheless finds that knowingness for her can be a way of getting stuck, a way of not really living. Rather than the defensiveness of willful ignorance, On Not Knowing celebrates the defenselessness of not knowing yet – possibly of not knowing ever. Ultimately, this book shows how resisting the temptation of knowingness and embracing the position of not knowing becomes a form of love.

Ogden is associate professor of English at the University of Virginia and the author of On Not Knowing: How to Love and Other Essays and Credulity: A Cultural History of US Mesmerism.

Teare is the author of six critically acclaimed books, most recently Companion Grasses, The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven, and Doomstead Days, winner of the Four Quartets Prize.

His honors include the Brittingham Prize and Lambda Literary and Publishing Triangle Awards, as well as Guggenheim, NEA, Pew Foundation, and MacDowell Colony fellowships.

After more than a decade of teaching and writing in the San Francisco Bay Area, and eight years in Philadelphia, he’s now an associate professor at the University of Virginia and lives in Charlottesville, where he makes books by hand for his micropress, Albion Books.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball

‘Hoos in the NBA update: Jerome signs two-way with GSW, Diakite in limbo with Cavs
Chris Graham
american democracy exhibit

Virginia Museum of History & Culture to offer free admission days in November
Crystal Graham

With Election Day right around the corner, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture encourages visitors to take advantage of the upcoming free admission days in November to see the museum's traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.

vcu

Multi-institutional project awarded $31 million to study promising heart failure therapy
AFP News/Wire

Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine is part of a $31 million, multi-institutional study focused on evaluating a new method for pacing the heart in people with heart failure and conduction system disease.

road construction

Updated VDOT road construction, maintenance schedule for Western Virginia
AFP News/Wire
vw bus virginia tech

Virginia Tech students bring joy to campus with remote-controlled Volkswagen bus
AFP News/Wire
solar farm

Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Crystal Graham
SturgeonTagging

Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
Commentary