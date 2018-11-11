New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate launch of Adam Nemett’s debut novel

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book launch party celebrating the release of Adam Nemett’s debut novel, We Can Save Us All, on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Refreshments will be provided. This event is free to attend.

About the Author: Adam Nemett graduated from Princeton University and received his MFA in fiction/screenwriting from California College of the Arts. He serves as creative director and author for The History Factory, where he’s written award-winning nonfiction books for Lockheed Martin, Brooks Brothers, City of Hope Medical Center, and Huntington Bank, and directed campaigns for 21st Century Fox, Adobe Systems, HarperCollins, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, New Balance, Pfizer, and Whirlpool. An excerpt of his debut novel, We Can Save Us All, was anthologized in The Apocalypse Reader.

He is the writer/director of the feature film The Instrument (2005), which LA Weekly described as “near unclassifiable.” At Princeton, Nemett co-founded MIMA Music Inc., a student organization that grew into an educational 501(c)3 nonprofit that has operated in 40 countries worldwide. Adam’s work has been published, reviewed, and featured in Variety, LA Weekly, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Forbes.com, The Brooklyn Rail, Cville Niche, C-Ville Weekly, and Cornel West’s memoir Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud. He lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his wife and two kids.

About the Book: Welcome to The Egg, an off-campus geodesic dome where David Fuffman and his crew of alienated Princeton students train for what might be the end of days: America is in a perpetual state of war, climate disasters create a global state of emergency, and scientists believe time itself may be collapsing.

Funded by the charismatic Mathias Blue and fueled by performance enhancers and psychedelic drugs, a student revolution incubates at The Egg, inspired by the superheroes that dominate American culture. The arrival of Haley Roth—an impassioned heroine with a dark secret—propels David and Mathias to expand their movement across college campuses nationwide, inspiring a cult-like following. As the final superstorm arrives, they toe the line between good and evil, deliverance and demagogues, the damned and the saved.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment