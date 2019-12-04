 

Nelson County: Route 653 bridge work expected to result in delays

Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 1:40 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

road

Photo Credit: carterdayne

Motorists should expect delays on Route 653 (Wilson Road) in Nelson County due to a bridge replacement project.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 9, Route 653 will close from Route 650 (Oak Ridge Rd) to Route 655 (Variety Mills Road). The project is expected to be finished around Dec. 27, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured around this portion of Route 653. The detour will be via Routes 650, 56, 647, 722 and 655 back to Route 653.

Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to this change in traffic pattern.

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news