Nelson County: Route 653 bridge work expected to result in delays

Motorists should expect delays on Route 653 (Wilson Road) in Nelson County due to a bridge replacement project.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 9, Route 653 will close from Route 650 (Oak Ridge Rd) to Route 655 (Variety Mills Road). The project is expected to be finished around Dec. 27, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured around this portion of Route 653. The detour will be via Routes 650, 56, 647, 722 and 655 back to Route 653.

Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to this change in traffic pattern.

