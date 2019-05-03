Nelson County man charged with first-degree murder

A Lovingston man has been arrested for the death of a Charlottesville resident in Nelson County. Virginia State Police charged Roger D. Beverly, 34, with 1st degree murder and one felony count of concealing a body. Beverly is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Shortly before 12:50 p.m. Thursday (May 2), the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a body located off a path behind a shopping center at 85 Callohill Drive. When Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene, they located the remains of Winfred W. Watson, 48, of Charlottesville. Based on a description provided by witness statements, the Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate Beverly a short time later. He was hiding in some trees not far from where Watson’s body was located. Beverly was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that Beverly and Watson had gotten into an argument that led to a physical altercation. Watson was stabbed multiple times and then set on fire. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Additional charges are pending. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney are assisting the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office with the ongoing criminal investigation.

