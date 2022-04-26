National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in Waynesboro

Published Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, 4:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A severe storm, even possibly a tornado, touched down in the area on Tuesday, bringing damage, delays and more.

Large hail fell across Waynesboro at around 1:15 p.m. this afternoon, accompanied by strong winds, rain that resulted in flooding and damage around the area. Trees were seen having fallen on houses, blocking streets and more.

Photos began circulating on social media about a tornado in the area, though as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET the National Weather Service in Sterling was investigating and could not confirm one had touched down.

The strong storm resulted in power outages all over the city, though it did return quickly for some Dominion Power customers, including in the area of Stratford Farms (Pelham neighborhood).

The wild weather also caused some trouble for the local schools. In Waynesboro, buses at the preschool and elementary schools could not leave on time for the bus ride home due to downed trees blocking routes, forcing the schools to re-route.

Some of the local schools lost electricity towards the end of the day.

Augusta Free Press will update this story as more information becomes available.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

Like this: Like Loading...