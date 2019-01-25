Nat Turner’s Last Struggle coming to Wayne Theatre stage

The Wayne Theatre presents Nat Turner’s Last Struggle: Finding His Way Home, a play in one act, on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12.

Waynesboro Playwright P.A. “Patti” Wray gives us a unique imagining of the final destiny of one of this country’s most controversial historical characters – Nat Turner, leader of the bloody slave revolt that occurred in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831. Turner’s journey in this piece, facilitated by a powerful archetype, helps to move the story of the oppressed, who strike a blow for freedom, more into the universal realm.

“If we, as Virginians can come together on Nat Turner – I feel we can have hope that we as a nation can come together,” said Wray.

The play is being presented as part of Black History Month programming at the downtown theatre. Hampton Roads acting veterans Marlon Hargrave and Charisse Minerva, who goes by the stage name Minerva, will bring to life the play on the Wayne stage.

“I look forward to this production at the Wayne Theatre as we are at such a significant time in our culture, exploring how to respect and embrace difference as we face the shadows of our past,” said Minerva. “This play provides an opportunity to explore the present and future using the past as a lens and guide.”

The play has been performed at The Venue on 35th in Norfolk, the 2011 Norfolk Summer Play Fest,the Earl Hamner Theater in Afton, and the Virginia Theatre Conference Fringe Festival, also in Norfolk.

Wray participates in the Virginia Playwrights Forum, or VPF, and is working with the Wayne Theatre to bring new works by Virginia writers to the stage. VPF also worked with the Wayne to present Dirty Barbie and Survival in 2018.

For more information or tickets, please call (540) 943-9999 or visit www.WayneTheatre.org.