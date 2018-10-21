Mythical creatures loose at Washington and Lee University

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is not the only one to have a collection of mythical creatures kept hidden. For too long our creatures have laid dormant in Washington and Lee University’s galleries and storage just waiting to break free.

Join folks at the Reeves Center on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m.– 12 p.m. on the W&L campus, to experience creatures from myth through ceramics. The event is a free family program for ages 7-11, children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Reeves Collection of ceramics contains pieces made in Asia, Europe and the Americas between 1500 and the present; each one telling its own story. Not sure what creatures are out there? Let us show you! We’ve got several pieces that feature a variety of mythical beings; or perhaps you would like to use our ceramics to inspire your mythical being design in the Crazy Creature Challenge!

Nervous about all the creatures? Don’t be! We’ll have time to produce our own wands and practice defense spells. Don’t miss out on this chance to become a mythical creature expert because the program’s going to be magical!

There is limited space for the event. Please RSVP to Cassie Ivey at civey@wlu.edu or 540-458-8476 by Oct. 22

