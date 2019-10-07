My 2019-2020 Preseason All-ACC Basketball Ballot
ALL-ACC BALLOT
1 #33 Jordan Nwora – Forward – Louisville
2 #25 Mamadi Diakite – Forward – Virginia
3 #2 Cole Anthony – Guard – North Carolina
4 #2 Cassius Stanley – Guard – Duke
5 #3 Trent Forrest – Guard – Florida State
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR BALLOT
1 #33 Jordan Nwora – Forward – Louisville
PRESEASON ROOKIE OF THE YEAR BALLOT
1 #2 Cole Anthony – Guard – North Carolina
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1 North Carolina
2 Louisville
3 Virginia
4 Duke
5 Florida State
6 NC State
7 Clemson
8 Notre Dame
9 Miami (FL)
10 Boston College
11 Georgia Tech
12 Syracuse
13 Pittsburgh
14 Virginia Tech
15 Wake Forest
Compiled by Chris Graham
