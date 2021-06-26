Motel employee in critical condition after incident in Harrisonburg

A Martinsville man is in custody after an incident early Saturday morning at a Harrisonburg motel sent an employee to UVA with serious injuries.

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the Super 8 Motel at 3330 S. Main St. at 5:05 a.m. for a disorderly conduct in progress. Multiple callers from the motel were reporting a disturbance involving a male on the third floor.

An additional caller advised that a woman had been attacked and was found unconscious with severe injuries.

HPD Officers responded and first encountered the male suspect identified as Eris Rubi Castillo, 27, of Martinsville. Castillo was extremely combative with officers and was ultimately taken into custody after a successful Taser deployment by responding officers.

Once Castillo was detained, officers were able to get to the third floor and locate the female victim, identified as an employee of the motel.

The victim was immediately transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she is listed as being in critical condition.

HPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded and is currently investigating this incident. Charges against Castillo are pending.

HPD asks if anyone has further information related to this case to contact them at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).