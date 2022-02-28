Morgan Griffith on Russia economic sanctions: ‘More can be done’

Published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, 4:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) issued a statement supportive of sanctions imposed by the United States and allied powers on Russia.

“The financial sanctions levied by the United States and our allies are an important measure to make Vladimir Putin pay a price for his war of aggression, but more can be done.

“Russian oil and gas are the lifeblood of the country’s economy. They provide leverage over European powers and finance Putin’s war machine. Russian energy should be extensively covered by sanctions as well.

“America must stand ready to step into the breach and supply the world with energy. Our domestic energy production can be a tool of our international power, and President Biden must use it. In order to do so, he needs to reverse course on oil and gas exploration and his unreasonable regulatory policies targeting our energy sector.”