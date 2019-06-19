Morgan Griffith applauds new Affordable Clean Energy rule

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) comments after the EPA unveiled its final Affordable Clean Energy rule to replace the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan.

“When the Obama Administration proposed its Clean Power Plan, I made the point repeatedly that it was unlawful according to standards set by the courts and even the EPA’s own prior interpretations of the Clean Air Act. Courts stayed the rule, but if it had been enacted, it would have shut down power plants and put coal miners out of business.

“The Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy rule is a marked improvement. It will reduce pollution while respecting the EPA’s authority and the roles of the states. States will be able to plan for cutting emissions of pollutants while taking into account their energy sources. This rule keeps the EPA’s focus where it should be: on cleaner air, not shutting down mines and power plants at the expense of consumers and ratepayers.”

