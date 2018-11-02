Moormans River Bridge rehabilitation starts Nov. 5

VDOT will close the Route 674 (Clark Road) bridge over a branch of the Moormans River in Albemarle County for rehabilitation.
The existing bridge was built in 1932 is located about two miles from Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and 1.6 mile from Route 671 (Millington Road). Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to reopen to all legal-weight vehicles on Nov. 16.
Crews will replace the timber deck bridge with concrete slabs.
Drivers are advised to use Route 810 to Route 614 (Garth Road) to Route 671 to navigate around the closure.
For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
