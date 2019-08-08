Mint Springs Lake closed due to harmful algae bloom

The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park in Crozet is currently experiencing a harmful algae bloom. The lake will be closed until further notice.

There have been no reported health problems, however, the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake to swimming at 2:00 pm Thursday after test results showed harmful algae present.

People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice as harmful algae blooms may cause illness. Call your doctor or veterinarian if you or your animals have sudden or unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning.

Mint Springs Lake is one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park have been tested and remain open for swimming.

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will continue to monitor water quality in Mint Springs Lake. Water access will resume following a minimum of two consecutive weeks of acceptable levels for algal cell counts and toxin concentration.

