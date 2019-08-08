Mint Springs Lake closed due to harmful algae bloom
The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park in Crozet is currently experiencing a harmful algae bloom. The lake will be closed until further notice.
There have been no reported health problems, however, the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake to swimming at 2:00 pm Thursday after test results showed harmful algae present.
People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice as harmful algae blooms may cause illness. Call your doctor or veterinarian if you or your animals have sudden or unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning.
Mint Springs Lake is one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park have been tested and remain open for swimming.
Albemarle County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will continue to monitor water quality in Mint Springs Lake. Water access will resume following a minimum of two consecutive weeks of acceptable levels for algal cell counts and toxin concentration.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.