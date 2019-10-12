Miami D bends, doesn’t break, in 17-9 upset of #19 UVA

UVA got the ball inside the Miami 30 on six of its 10 drives. That those six opportunities only translated to nine points is why the ‘Hoos lost 17-9 to Miami on Friday night.

Because otherwise, Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) owned the stats, outgaining Miami 318-265, and running 20 more plays from scrimmage (72-52) than the ‘Canes.

But Miami (3-3, 1-2 ACC) made the most of its limited opportunities.

Only three of UM’s nine drives got into UVA territory, but two were punched in for touchdowns, and the third led to a short field goal.

Miami led the whole way, getting on the board on its opening drive, with DeeJay Dallas scoring on a 17-yard screen pass from N’Kosi Perry that made it 7-0 six minutes in.

Virginia would get inside the Miami 30 on its next two drives, but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-inches at the Miami 24, and then had a Brian Delaney field-goal try blocked.

On its last possession of the first half, the Cavaliers finally got some points on the board, though again, it felt like a moral victory for the UM defense, after UVA came up short on three and-goal plays before settling for a short Delaney field goal to make it 7-3 at the half.

The fourth quarter started with Virginia facing a third-and-goal from the Miami 1, down 7-3, but quarterback Bryce Perkins, on a run-pass option play, was run out of bounds at the 4, leading to another short Delaney field goal.

Miami answered with a nine-play, 72-yard drive ending with a Turner Davidson field goal that pushed the margin back to 10-6.

Joe Reed took the kickoff inside the Miami 30, and Virginia would get a first down at the ‘Canes 17, but Perkins was sacked on third down, and the Delaney 44-yard field goal would make it 10-9 Miami with 7:39 left.

Miami then broke Virginia’s backs with another long drive, going 75 yards on 10 plays, punching it in on a third-and-goal run by Perry with 2:31 to go that made it 17-9 Miami.

UVA would get the ball to the UM 38 on its final drive before being reduced to two Perkins Hail Mary attempts that led to nothing.

Perkins was 24-for-41 passing for 244 yards, and had 27 yards on the ground on 17 attempts, which included five Miami sacks.

Virginia ran for 74 yards on 31 rushing attempts, with 102 yards rushing when you adjust for sack yardage.

Perry was 16-for-27 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown passing and a touchdown rushing.

Virginia, which was fifth in the nation in sacks coming in, only got through a Miami offensive line that was 128th nationally in sacks allowed to record three sacks.

The ‘Canes had 83 net yards rushing, and 96 yards adjusted to account for sack yardage.

Story by Chris Graham