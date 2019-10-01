Men’s Soccer: Velazquez nets two to give VMI first win

Freshman forward Anderson Velazquez scored twice Tuesday as the VMI men’s soccer team breezed to a 4-0 victory over Regent University, and give head coach Charlie Hubbard his first career head coaching win at the school.

The Keydets got on the scoreboard at 20:51 of the first half on a penalty kick from junior Richard Quispe. The score was only 1-0 at intermission, despite a 23-2 edge in shots in favor of VMI.

Velazquez quickly gave the Keydets a two-goal cushion on a feed from freshman Nathan Lam six minutes after the break, and followed at the 54-minute mark with his second tally, on an assist from fellow freshman Peter Sepuveda. Sophomore midfielder Brandon Hornung posted his third goal of the season from Quispe to make it a four-goal game in the final eight minutes.

Sophomore Broden Schull made two stops in net to record his second career shutout. Emmett Hammersley made 21 saves for Regent (2-7). VMI outshot the Royals 50-3 and held a 12-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Hubbard is in his first season as VMI’s head mentor after two years as the program’s assistant coach and one as the associate head coach.

VMI (1-8) travels to New Jersey Tech (Newark) Saturday at 3 p.m. for its last non-conference test of the season.