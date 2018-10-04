Men’s soccer: EMU wins behind Trejo hat trick

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The EMU soccer men came away with a 6-0 win over Gallaudet University tonight led by junior, Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley), who scored a hat trick. The Royals improve their record 6-5-1 overall after the non-conference victory.

The Royals came out strong to start the game. They fired off seven shots before the Bison were able to get their first.

EMU was able to break the drought in the 23rd minute when Dave Drafton (Alexandria, Va./Howard Gardner) floated a high ball towards the middle of the box that Trejo was able to head into the goal for his first of the night.

The Royals were able to get on the board again in the 30th minute when Erik Peachey(Lititz, Pa. / Lancaster Mennonite) collected a rebound from a previous shot and was able to slip it past the Gallaudet goalkeeper for his third goal of the season.

In the 43rd minute Leiyan Kariuki (Nairobi, Kenya/St. Patricks) contributed to the scoring when he found the back of the net on a ball that was passed from Denny Jimenez (Fredericksburg, Va./James Monroe).

Trejo notched his second goal of the game in the 58th minute when Peachey set him up for a shot from the top of the box. Just minutes later in the 61st minute, Trejo would finish off the hat trick.

EMU scored their final goal of the night in the 84th minute when Jimenez knocked in a quick shot off touch passes from Jonas Beachey (Grants Pass, Ore./Hidden Valley) and Carlos Flores-Melgar (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field).

The Royals head on the road this weekend playing at Emory & Henry at 6:00pm on Saturday, October 6, as the Royals look to pick up another conference win.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web