Men’s Soccer: EMU comes up short against Hampden-Sydney

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 10:33 am

The EMU soccer men’s bid for an upset over the current ODAC standings’ leader, Hampden-Sydney, came up short Saturday night as they fell by a score of 3-2. The loss moves the Royals to 5-13 and 0-7 in ODAC play.

EMU came out with an edge about them in the first half gaining an early lead. In the 8th minute Leiyan Kariuki (Nairobi, Kenya/St. Patricks) had a shot blocked then trickle to the feet of Zack Newton (Manassas, Va./Osbourn Park) who tapped the ball into the goal.

The Tigers would score the equalizing goal in the 42nd minute as the score was tied 1-1 going into halftime.

Moments into the second half the Royals drew a foul just outside the goalkeeper box. Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley) lined up a free kick and the ball over the wall into the top left corner of the net to put EMU back in front.

Hampden-Sydney re-tied the game in the 67th minute when Cole Burton scored as he one-timed a cross while running towards the goal. The Tigers took the lead in the 75th minute on Jack Sweney’s second goal of the game which they would hang on to until the final horn sounded.

Hampden-Sydney outshot EMU 32-14 as Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had 11 saves in net.

The Royals final match of the season is on Tuesday, Oct. 29 when they host Washington and Lee at 7:00pm. This game is Senior Recognition as the men’s soccer seniors will be celebrated before the start of the contest.

